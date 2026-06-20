Tesla Aktie
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20.06.2026 15:06:00
Prediction: The SpaceX Lockup Period Will Be an Absolute Train Wreck for Retail Investors
A little more than a week ago, Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) (NASDAQ: SPCX) cemented its place in Wall Street history by raising $75 billion with its initial public offering (IPO) and debuting as one of the largest companies in the world.After only three trading sessions (through June 16), Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) and space economy titan commanded a $2.66 trillion valuation, placing it ahead of some of Wall Street's most influential businesses, such as Amazon, Broadcom, and Musk's other trillion-dollar company, Tesla.Several factors have positioned SpaceX stock for early success. But these early gains can quickly turn into a nightmare for retail investors once SpaceX's unique lockup period takes effect.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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