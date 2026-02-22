:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
22.02.2026 09:45:00
Prediction: The Stock Market Surge Following the Supreme Court Smackdown of Trump's Tariffs Will Be Short-Lived
Ding dong, the tariffs are dead. At least, some of them are.The U.S. Supreme Court handed down a monumental decision on Friday, striking down President Trump's tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). In a 6-3 ruling, the high court determined that Trump exceeded his authority in levying tariffs under the legislation. Major stock market indexes opened in negative territory on Friday amid concerns about higher-than-expected inflation figures. Both indexes jumped, though, when the news about the Supreme Court's decision broke.
