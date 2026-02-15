Being Aktie
WKN: 928673 / ISIN: JP3799650001
|
15.02.2026 10:06:00
Prediction: The Trump Bull Market Will Soon Be Derailed, With This Historically Insurmountable Headwind Being the Culprit
From an investment standpoint, Wall Street is a fan of Donald Trump in the White House. During President Trump's first term in office, the mature stock-driven Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and innovation-fueled Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) gained 57%, 70%, and 142%, respectively.In the year and change since he was inaugurated for his second, non-consecutive term, an encore Trump bull market rally has taken shape. From Jan. 20, 2025, through the closing bell on Feb. 10, 2026, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have, respectively, rallied 15%, 16%, and 18%. Outsize returns have become something of the norm.While several catalysts are behind this exceptionally strong bull market, some of which can be attributed to Donald Trump, there are also headwinds that can derail this rally. One insurmountable obstacle that has over 150 years of history in its sails is of particular concern.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!