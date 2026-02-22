:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
22.02.2026 12:06:00
Prediction: The Trump Bull Market Will Soon End -- and the Federal Reserve Will Be the Surprise Culprit
From a purely data-based standpoint, the stock market has been practically unstoppable with Donald Trump in the White House. Although there have been periods of historic volatility, such as the five-week COVID-19 crash in February-March 2020, the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and technology-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) soared 57%, 70%, and 142%, respectively, during Trump's first term.The stock market's outperformance has continued since President Trump's second, non-consecutive term began on Jan. 20, 2025, with the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq climbing by 14%, 15%, and 16%, respectively, as of the closing bell on Feb. 18, 2026.This Trump bull market has been fueled by an assortment of factors, such as the rise of artificial intelligence and the advent of quantum computing, as well as policies and proposals directly linked to Trump.
