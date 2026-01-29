Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
29.01.2026 12:30:00
Prediction: These 2 AI Stocks Will Be the Biggest Winners From $1.4 Trillion Infrastructure Spending
Artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure spending is on track to soar once again in 2026. Market research firm Gartner said it anticipates AI infrastructure spending will jump by nearly 42% this year to almost $1.4 trillion. That isn't surprising as major hyperscalers, AI companies, and chipmakers have been ramping up their investments in foundational infrastructure, such as data centers.That means now is a good time to take a closer look at a couple of AI infrastructure stocks expected to win big from this massive outlay in 2026.Image source: Alphabet.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!