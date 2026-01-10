Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
10.01.2026 11:52:00
Prediction: These 2 AI Stocks Will Be Worth More Than Palantir by the End of 2026
In the epic fantasy series The Lord of the Rings, a palantir is described as a crystal sphere that allows a person to view events happening far away, both in the present and in the past. However, this magical object wasn't a crystal ball that enabled one to see the future. We don't need a palantir to recognize the success achieved by the company that bears the name of J.R.R. Tolkien's imaginary creation, Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR). The artificial intelligence (AI) software stock was one of the biggest winners of last year.Will Palantir continue its momentum through 2026? That remains to be seen. However, I predict that two AI stocks will be worth more than Palantir by the end of the year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!