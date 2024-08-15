|
15.08.2024 13:07:00
Prediction: These 2 Boring Stocks Will Outperform Nvidia Through 2025
I'm about to suggest two real estate investment trusts, or REITs, that I think will beat the returns of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) over the next year and a half. These are not just any REITs; they have relatively "boring" business models even by real estate standards.Hear me out. I completely understand that Nvidia stock has nearly tripled over the past year alone and is up by a staggering 2,960% over the past five years. And the gains have been well-deserved. Nvidia has been at the center of the AI revolution, and its sales show why it has done so well for investors.However, Nvidia is an expensive stock. It trades for about 35 times trailing-12-month sales and for 43 times forward earnings. Even given its growth momentum, this is a lofty valuation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
