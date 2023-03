Prediction: These 2 Cheap Tech Stocks Will Surge on a TikTok Ban

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

TikTok is one of the world's most popular social media platforms, but it's also controversial because it's owned by the Chinese tech giant ByteDance. Its critics claim that as long as ByteDance is subservient to the Chinese government, TikTok can be used as a powerful tool for gathering data on its overseas users and swaying public opinion.Three years ago, the Trump administration proposed to either ban TikTok or force it to sell its U.S. subsidiary to an American company. Those efforts were halted by a preliminary injunction filed by TikTok, remained in limbo as the Biden administration took over, but were recently revived again with bipartisan support. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading