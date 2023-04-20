Prediction: These 2 Growth Stocks Will Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In 2018, Apple became the first company to achieve a market capitalization of $1 trillion, but several other companies (mostly in the technology sector) have crossed that threshold at times since then. Of course, there is nothing especially significant about a valuation of $1 trillion, but the figure is undeniably satisfying.Here are two other companies that could each be worth $1 trillion by the end of the decade.Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is the market leader in battery electric vehicle (EV) sales and a front-runner in the race to bring a fully autonomous car to market. Despite challenges related to supply chain disruptions and rising interest rates, the company reported strong financial results last year. Revenue rose 51% to $81.5 billion and GAAP net income soared 122% to $3.62 per diluted share. But the headline figure was its 16.8% operating margin, the highest among volume carmakers, which points to the competitive advantage it holds in the form of manufacturing expertise. Indeed, CEO Elon Musk asserts Tesla has the most advanced manufacturing technology on the planet.Continue reading