|
20.04.2023 12:08:00
Prediction: These 2 Growth Stocks Will Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030
In 2018, Apple became the first company to achieve a market capitalization of $1 trillion, but several other companies (mostly in the technology sector) have crossed that threshold at times since then. Of course, there is nothing especially significant about a valuation of $1 trillion, but the figure is undeniably satisfying.Here are two other companies that could each be worth $1 trillion by the end of the decade.Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is the market leader in battery electric vehicle (EV) sales and a front-runner in the race to bring a fully autonomous car to market. Despite challenges related to supply chain disruptions and rising interest rates, the company reported strong financial results last year. Revenue rose 51% to $81.5 billion and GAAP net income soared 122% to $3.62 per diluted share. But the headline figure was its 16.8% operating margin, the highest among volume carmakers, which points to the competitive advantage it holds in the form of manufacturing expertise. Indeed, CEO Elon Musk asserts Tesla has the most advanced manufacturing technology on the planet.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,80
|11,76%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSeitwärtsbewegung setzt sich fort: US-Börsen beenden den Handel ohne große Ausschläge -- ATX geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX dreht letztlich ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag minimal im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt begann den Handel tiefer, kletterte gegen Nachmittag aber über die Nulllinie und schloss auch auf grünem Terrain. Die Wall Street erlebte zum Wochenausklang einen ruhigen Handelstag. Die Börsen in Fernost beendeten den Freitagshandel mit negativen Vorzeichen.