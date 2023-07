Prediction: These 2 Growth Stocks Will Join Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Nvidia, and Microsoft in the $1 Trillion Club

The Nasdaq Composite just finished its best first half in four decades, soaring 32% on a particularly strong performance by technology stocks. That upward momentum helped Amazon and Nvidia join the elite group of companies whose valuations exceed $1 trillion, a group that already counted Apple Alphabet , and Microsoft among its members.But the global economy will continue to grow, and more companies will reach that milestone in the coming years. In fact, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is already closing in on a $1 trillion valuation, making it plausible that the company hits that mark in 2024. Meanwhile, Visa (NYSE: V) has a great shot at becoming a $1 trillion company by 2033.Here's what investors should know.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel