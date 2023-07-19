|
19.07.2023 14:45:00
Prediction: These 2 Growth Stocks Will Join Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Nvidia, and Microsoft in the $1 Trillion Club
The Nasdaq Composite just finished its best first half in four decades, soaring 32% on a particularly strong performance by technology stocks. That upward momentum helped Amazon and Nvidia join the elite group of companies whose valuations exceed $1 trillion, a group that already counted Apple, Alphabet, and Microsoft among its members.But the global economy will continue to grow, and more companies will reach that milestone in the coming years. In fact, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is already closing in on a $1 trillion valuation, making it plausible that the company hits that mark in 2024. Meanwhile, Visa (NYSE: V) has a great shot at becoming a $1 trillion company by 2033.Here's what investors should know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
