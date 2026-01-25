:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
25.01.2026 14:45:00
Prediction: These 2 Stocks Will Be the Biggest Winners From $500 Billion AI Spending in 2026
It's been a little over three years since artificial intelligence (AI) became the hottest topic on Wall Street. Nothing lasts forever, but it's hard to envision the AI boom ending this year. At least, not while billions of dollars continue to flow into data centers, chips, and other AI infrastructure.So, how is the AI space shaping up for 2026? Consensus estimates from Goldman Sachs indicate that AI companies could spend more than $500 billion on capital expenditures this year. That would be an increase of more than $100 billion from 2025.In other words, the AI train is chugging along faster than ever. Which stocks will benefit the most from all this AI spending? Recent developments point to some familiar faces.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!