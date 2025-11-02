Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
02.11.2025 10:15:00
Prediction: These 2 Stocks Will Be Worth More Than Tesla in the Next 5 Years
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has outperformed the market indexes in recent months, now trading at a market cap of $1.5 trillion. It is the 10th most valuable company in the world by market capitalization. What if I told you that the electric vehicle company is vastly overvalued?With a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) in the stratosphere heading into a declining electric vehicle market, Tesla stock is bound to disappoint investors over the next five years unless Elon Musk can pull a rabbit out of his hat.Instead of betting on Tesla and its nosebleed earnings multiple, investors should consider buying reasonably valued stocks like Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Visa (NYSE: V) instead.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Jetzt informieren!
