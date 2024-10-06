12 Stunden Investment-Webinar mit Top-Experten - kostenlos inkl. Aufzeichnung. Hier anmelden.-w-
Prediction: These 2 Stocks Will Join Nvidia, Meta, Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club by 2030

Getting to a $1 trillion market cap is such a challenging milestone that only a handful of corporations have done it. The list includes several tech giants, such as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Though this elite club is highly exclusive, more companies will eventually join it. Stocks that are headed that way might be worth serious consideration. Let's look at two: Visa (NYSE: V) and Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO). These companies could be trillion-dollar stocks by 2030.Visa runs one of the largest payment networks in the world, helping facilitate millions of daily credit card transactions. The company has delivered excellent returns during the past decade as cash transactions continue to be replaced by other payment forms. Visa's market cap is just under $550 billion as of this writing -- so it needs a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10.5% to become a trillion-dollar company by the end of 2030. That's well within the company's powers. For one, Visa has performed much better than that during the past decade.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Amazon 164,70 0,12% Amazon
Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs 13 900,00 0,36% Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
Apple Inc. 202,00 0,15% Apple Inc.
Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 531,80 -0,34% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 17 050,00 -0,44% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 373,90 0,05% Microsoft Corp.
NVIDIA Corp. 116,50 -0,46% NVIDIA Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutche Aktienmarkt geben im Dienstagshandel deutlich nach. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Handelsplätze weisen am Dienstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.

