|
06.10.2024 12:00:00
Prediction: These 2 Stocks Will Join Nvidia, Meta, Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club by 2030
Getting to a $1 trillion market cap is such a challenging milestone that only a handful of corporations have done it. The list includes several tech giants, such as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Though this elite club is highly exclusive, more companies will eventually join it. Stocks that are headed that way might be worth serious consideration. Let's look at two: Visa (NYSE: V) and Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO). These companies could be trillion-dollar stocks by 2030.Visa runs one of the largest payment networks in the world, helping facilitate millions of daily credit card transactions. The company has delivered excellent returns during the past decade as cash transactions continue to be replaced by other payment forms. Visa's market cap is just under $550 billion as of this writing -- so it needs a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10.5% to become a trillion-dollar company by the end of 2030. That's well within the company's powers. For one, Visa has performed much better than that during the past decade.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
03.10.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones schwächelt mittags (finanzen.at)
|
02.10.24
|OpenAI erhält Milliardenfinanzierung: Microsoft und NVIDIA unter den Investoren (dpa-AFX)
|
01.10.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones fällt schlussendlich zurück (finanzen.at)
|
01.10.24
|Microsoft-Aktie leichter: KI-Software Copilot kann mit Nutzern sprechen (dpa-AFX)
|
01.10.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich am Dienstagnachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
01.10.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones schwächelt am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
01.10.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Microsoft-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Microsoft-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
01.10.24
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones beginnt Handel im Minus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|20.09.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|16.09.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.08.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.09.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|16.09.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.08.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.09.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|16.09.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.08.24
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.24
|Microsoft Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.05.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|164,70
|0,12%
|Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|13 900,00
|0,36%
|Apple Inc.
|202,00
|0,15%
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|531,80
|-0,34%
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|17 050,00
|-0,44%
|Microsoft Corp.
|373,90
|0,05%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|116,50
|-0,46%