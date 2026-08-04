The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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04.08.2026 21:00:00
Prediction: These 2 Stocks Will Keep Winning No Matter What the Market Does
Even with recent geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic challenges, broader equities have performed fairly well this year. But how long will that last? Perhaps these headwinds will, eventually, lead to a bear market. We can't predict those things with certainty, but it helps to invest in companies that are likely to perform well over the long run, regardless of market fluctuations. Two stocks to consider along those lines are Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA). Here is why.Image source: The Motley Fool.Axsome Therapeutics, a biotech company, has performed well over the past five years, driven by strong clinical and regulatory progress. The company's lineup of approved medicines now includes Auvelity, which is indicated to treat depression and Alzheimer's disease (AD) agitation. The drugmaker also markets Sunosi, a medication for daytime sleepiness due to narcolepsy, and Symbravo, a migraine treatment. Axsome Therapeutics' portfolio is generating strong sales.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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