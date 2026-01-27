:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
27.01.2026 08:45:00
Prediction: These 2 Top Stocks Will Be the Largest REIT Dividend Payers in 2026
Real estate investment trusts (REITs) pay out a lot of money in dividends. According to the Nareit, the industry paid out over $70 billion in dividends in 2024. That number likely rose last year as many of the largest REITs boosted their dividend payments. I expect REIT dividends to continue rising in 2026. I predict that Prologis (NYSE: PLD) and American Tower (NYSE: AMT) will lead the sector in total dividend payments this year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
