19.08.2024 10:45:00
Prediction: These 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Could See Incredible Growth in 2025
After more than a year of solid growth, many artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have pulled back. High valuations and elevated expectations seemed to have sparked sell-offs, as some investors begin to question the state of the economy.Despite those challenges, some AI stocks are secular growth stories in the making. Thus, investors should not dismiss the possibility that winners will emerge no matter what happens to the economy. Knowing that, I believe the following three stocks will move higher in 2025.At first glance, Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) might look like the last AI stock that belongs on a list of stocks moving higher. With its share price at multiyear highs, and a recent forward price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) at 86, it might appear priced for perfection in a time of uncertainty.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
