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WKN: 915677 / ISIN: JP3794400006
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15.08.2026 13:45:00
Prediction: These 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Will Rise More than 30% Before 2026 Is Over
Before 2026 is over, I think a handful of artificial intelligence (AI)-related stocks will have a very strong finish to the year. On my short list of AI stocks that can rise 30% or more to finish 2026 are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK). These three stocks are also among my top picks for 2027, but I think they will get a head start and rally to close out the year.If you've missed out on this exciting trio, it's not too late, and investors should consider scooping them up now to take full advantage of their relatively cheap valuations.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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