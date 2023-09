Prediction: These 3 Magnificent Artificial Intelligence Growth Stocks Will Be Worth More Than $1 Trillion by 2035

Nvidia and Microsoft are often considered two of the best long-term plays on the booming artificial intelligence (AI) market. Nvidia's data center GPUs are essential for processing advanced AI tasks, and Microsoft is the top backer of OpenAI, the red-hot AI start-up that created ChatGPT and DALL-E.Yet Nvidia and Microsoft already have market caps of $1.1 trillion and $2.5 trillion, respectively. Both trillion-dollar stocks could keep climbing as the AI market expands, but investors who are looking for bigger gains might prefer the stocks that haven't joined the 12-zero club yet.I believe these three AI-oriented stocks -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturiung (NYSE: TSM), Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) -- could all easily hit the $1 trillion valuation mark by 2035. Let's find out a bit more about these three growth stocks.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel