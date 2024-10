Prediction: These 3 Phenomenal Stocks Are Set to Soar

Over the past 12 months, the S&P 500 rallied 35% as investors bought more stocks in anticipation of milder inflation and lower interest rates. But with the benchmark index now hovering near its record high and trading at a historically high forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 23, some investors might be reluctant to load up on new stocks.Yet there are plenty of promising stocks still trading at discount valuations in this frothy market. I believe value-seeking investors can scoop up more shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), Celsius (NASDAQ: CELH), and Opendoor (NASDAQ: OPEN) before the bulls spot their phenomenal growth potential again.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool