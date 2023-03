Prediction: These 3 Stocks Will Be in the Dow by 2030

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Only 30 stocks are included in what's arguably the most prestigious index around -- the Dow Jones Industrial Average. But the stocks that are in the Dow today won't necessarily be the ones in it down the road.S&P Global's Index Committee can replace a stock at any time. Their main restrictions are that transportation and utility stocks can't be included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. There are two other Dow Jones indexes for those stocks. Dow stocks must also be based in the U.S. with more revenue generated domestically than in other countries.However, the Index Committee typically tries to ensure a wide range of industries is represented in the Dow. It also prefers large-cap stocks that have delivered growth on a consistent basis, are highly respected, and are widely followed by investors.