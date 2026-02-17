:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
17.02.2026 16:30:00
Prediction: These 3 Stocks Will Be Worth More Than $500 in 5 Years
Picking a stock that you think will be trading at $500 or more five years from now is easy if the stock in question is trading at $495 today. However, that's not what I'm focused on. As an investor, I want to own stocks that are going to outperform the market, so I'm looking at companies that have more room to run.Three that fit that criteria are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). Nvidia's shares are the lowest priced, trading at about $190, while Taiwan Semiconductor's are the most expensive at about $375, with Broadcom's hovering near $340. However, I think there's a good chance all three will be above $500 per share five years from now, barring any stock splits along the way.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
