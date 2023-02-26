Prediction: These 3 Stocks Will Be Worth Over $1 Trillion by 2030

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You can count on one hand the number of stocks with market caps of more than $1 trillion that trade on U.S. exchanges. And you'd have a finger or two left over.Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet are all clearly above the threshold, and Amazon isn't too far away from the $1 trillion mark. But there are other stocks that could join the exclusive club in the not-too-distant future. I predict the following three stocks will also be worth over $1 trillion by 2030.In my view, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) is the obvious top choice to be the next stock with a $1 trillion market cap. Berkshire currently ranks behind Amazon as the stock that's closest to the magic number, with its market cap of around $674 billion.Continue reading