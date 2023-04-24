|
24.04.2023 11:52:00
Prediction: These 3 Tech Stocks Will Be Worth More Than $3 Trillion by 2030
At the beginning of 2000, the biggest company in the world had a market cap of a little over $600 billion. Ten years later, the market cap for the No. 1 company had fallen to under $350 million. By mid-2018, the first company surpassed the $1 trillion threshold.This brief history gives you some context for how we got to where we are today in the stock market. It also puts into perspective a prediction I'm about to make: I think the following three tech stocks will be worth more than $3 trillion by 2030. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the easiest pick. Its market cap already tops $2.6 trillion. The stock would only need to rise by an average of around 1.75% each year to finish above $3 trillion by the end of 2030. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,80
|11,76%