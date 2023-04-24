Prediction: These 3 Tech Stocks Will Be Worth More Than $3 Trillion by 2030

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

At the beginning of 2000, the biggest company in the world had a market cap of a little over $600 billion. Ten years later, the market cap for the No. 1 company had fallen to under $350 million. By mid-2018, the first company surpassed the $1 trillion threshold.This brief history gives you some context for how we got to where we are today in the stock market. It also puts into perspective a prediction I'm about to make: I think the following three tech stocks will be worth more than $3 trillion by 2030. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the easiest pick. Its market cap already tops $2.6 trillion. The stock would only need to rise by an average of around 1.75% each year to finish above $3 trillion by the end of 2030. Continue reading