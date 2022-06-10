|
10.06.2022 11:52:00
Prediction: These 3 Warren Buffett Stocks Will Be the Biggest Winners This Decade
There's an old adage that "hindsight is 20/20." Of course it is! Most people can look back and see clearly what worked and what didn't. Foresight, on the other hand, is hard. Really, really hard.If you asked me which Warren Buffett stocks have been the biggest winners so far this year or over the past three years, I could easily give you an accurate answer. However, I would find it very challenging to tell you which stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio will be the biggest winners going forward.I point this out because I'm about to step out on a limb. Admittedly, I don't know for sure which Buffett stocks will deliver the greatest gains. However, I can make some educated guesses. Here are my predictions for the Buffett stocks that will be the biggest winners over this decade.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
