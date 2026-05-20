Hit Aktie
WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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20.05.2026 13:10:00
Prediction: These 4 Stocks Will Hit a $3 Trillion Valuation by the End of 2027
Only four companies have a market value of $3 trillion or more. However, by the end of 2027, I think four other companies will join this exclusive club. One of these stocks is a no-brainer, but the other three will need to make some noise to reach a $3 trillion market cap by the time 2027 ends.The four stocks I think can reach this level are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META). All four of these stocks are heavy competitors in the artificial intelligence (AI) build-out, and I think they could make for genius investments.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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