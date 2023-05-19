|
19.05.2023 12:05:00
Prediction: These 5 Growth Stocks Will Be Worth Over $2 Trillion by 2033
A lot can happen in a decade. In early 2013, ExxonMobil was the world's most valuable company, with a market cap of $446 billion. Fast-forward to 2023, and there's been a changing of the guard. Exxon's market cap is back near where it was 10 years ago, coming in at $423 billion. At the same time, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) now wears the crown, with a market cap of $2.7 trillion.Over the coming decade, there will likely be a number of high-profile companies that join this exclusive club. While some of the members won't be a surprise, others could be.Let's take a look at my predictions for the five companies that will be worth $2 trillion by 2033.Continue reading
