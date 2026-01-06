:be Aktie

:be für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.01.2026 12:45:00

Prediction: These 5 Top Stocks Will Be the Largest REIT Dividend Payers in 2026

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) must distribute 90% of their taxable income to investors each year. As a result, they tend to pay out a substantial amount of money in dividends. S&P Global Market Intelligence predicts that U.S. REITs will pay a total of $61.5 billion in dividends in 2026, a 4.9% increase from last year. Here's a look at the five REITs it predicts will be the largest dividend payers this year. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten