Prediction: These Could Be The Best Growth Stocks in 2030

Eight years is a long time in the life of a stock. Consider that in 2013, Amazon had $74 billion in sales. In 2021, it had $470 billion, an increase of more than sixfold. Plus, its stock has grown 800% over the past eight years.At the time, $74 billion probably seemed like a huge number. Today, it's still a huge number, and there are fewer than 50 U.S. companies that took in that amount of sales in 2021. Naysayers then may have questioned Amazon's continued prospects, and they would have missed out on incredible returns. At the same time, there were plenty of less well-known companies that arrived on the scene and stole other growth companies' thunder. Think of Block (formerly Square), which went public in 2015 and gained around 2,000% before falling last year. Its price still sits 570% above its IPO price.Continue reading