Prediction: These Could Be the Best Growth Stocks in 2030

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's not difficult to identify the market's top growth stocks right now -- just look around. Giants like Alphabet, Shopify, and Tesla are frequently highlighted as the current powerhouses, and for good reason.Figuring out the names that will be the best growth stocks at the end of this decade, however, is a trickier endeavor. Much about the environment can change in eight years' time, and many of today's up-and-comers could be peaking by then. It takes careful observation and much thought to see where the top opportunities might lie nearly a decade from now.That being said, here's a rundown of three companies that will likely emerge as must-have growth stocks.Continue reading