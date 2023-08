Prediction: These Could Be the Best Growth Stocks in 2030

It's easy to screen for this year's biggest winners. A lot of stocks have doubled -- and a couple have even tripled -- in 2023. Picking the winners for next year is the real assignment. Why stop at 2024? Let's go out seven years to pick out the names that could be the top growth stocks of 2030. Some of the best growth stocks come 2030 might not even be trading publicly yet. However, among the companies that you can buy now two that I think can emerge as winners are Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) and Nu (NYSE: NU). Let's take a closer look.It's fair if Opendoor Technologies isn't the name at the top of your list of real estate stocks. As a flipper of residential properties, Opendoor's business has fallen dramatically as rising mortgage rates and percolating recessionary fears have cooled buyer demand.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel