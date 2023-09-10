|
10.09.2023 14:30:00
Prediction: These Could Be the Best Growth Stocks in 2030
Part of successful investing is picking stocks with long-term potential, but since that's focused on the future, it's always a bit unknown. The winners of today may not be the stocks to own tomorrow. A stock's valuation can often seem out of sync with recent performance, but that's because investors are pricing in future potential. A stock will frequently fall if the outlook is poor. Or its valuation may seem absurdly high, but that's because of the company's incredible growth potential. There's some science to it, but it's not always entirely rational. Three stocks that merit optimism now are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE), and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB). All look like they have the potential to be incredible growth stocks in 2030.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Akt
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Akt
