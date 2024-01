Prediction: These Could Be the Best Growth Stocks in 2030

The year 2030 seems like a long way away, but six years flies by in the world of investing. And investors who can think out until 2030 or further have a leg up on Wall Street's typical short-term focus of a few weeks or quarters.Looking out to the next decade, there are three growth stocks that I think will be growth machines and they include Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT), MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM), and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON).Spotify is becoming the go-to platform for audio content from music to podcasts. The company had an uphill battle against Apple and big tech giants like Amazon and Alphabet in building an audio business, but it's clear the focus on audio is paying off. Over the past five years, revenue more than doubled and the user base is now 574 million people, including 226 million who pay for Spotify Premium every month. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel