Prediction: These Could Be the Best-Performing Cannabis Stocks Through 2030

After Canada legalized adult uses of cannabis in 2018, investors rushed to invest in pot companies, expecting many other countries in the Western hemisphere to follow suit and anticipating excellent returns from the sector. That hasn't panned out -- quite the opposite, actually. The cannabis industry has been a massive disappointment, and the collective performance of marijuana stocks has been abysmal. Are there any marijuana companies still worth investing in?Let's consider two candidates: Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR). Why? Because these two have performed much better than their cannabis peers. The chart below compares Jazz Pharmaceuticals' and Innovative Industrial Properties' performance in the past five years against an industry benchmark and other prominent pot stocks. JAZZ data by YCharts.