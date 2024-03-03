|
03.03.2024 11:15:00
Prediction: These Could Be the Best-Performing Crypto Stocks Through 2030
The crypto market was chilled by high interest rates in 2022 and 2023, but it's been warming up again this year. Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) price has soared nearly 50% year to date as U.S. regulators approved the first spot price exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and investors looked toward the upcoming halving, which will slow Bitcoin's supply growth this year. Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) price has risen more than 40% on hopes that regulators will also approve its spot price ETFs as the Ethereum network undergoes another update.That recovery has driven many investors back toward crypto-related stocks like Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), Marathon Digital (NASDAQ: MARA), and MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR). All three stocks represent simple ways to profit from the expansion of the crypto market, and they could rally much higher by the end of the decade.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|3,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Freitagssitzung stark -- DAX schließt nach neuem Höchststand fester -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Asiens Märkte gehen stärker ins Wochenende - Nikkei klettert auf Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Aufschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex setzte seine Rekordserie fort. Vor dem Wochenende waren an den US-Börsen Gewinne auszumachen. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche ging es in Asien ebenfalls bergauf, auch in Tokio gab es neue Rekordstände.