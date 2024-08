Prediction: These Could Be the Best-Performing EV Stocks Through 2030

The world is almost certainly headed for an electrified future within the automotive industry. While a rising tide will lift all boats, as they say, not all electric-vehicle (EV) stocks are created equal, and many start-ups will fail.Several EV companies are positioned to thrive through 2030. Here are three options for investors to consider: EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGO), QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN).There are two challenges facing the EV industry that's slowing down mass adoption in the U.S. market: the lack of charging infrastructure, and the high price tags of EVs (which is driven largely by high battery costs).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool