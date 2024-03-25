|
25.03.2024 13:06:16
Prediction: These Could Be the Best-Performing Fintech Stocks Through 2030
It's been a tough past couple of years for fintech stocks. Rising interest set the stage for economic lethargy, while an inverted yield curve threatened an outright recession. Such a backdrop makes owning already risky financial technology names even riskier.A funny thing happened on the road to inevitable doom, however -- the global economy didn't implode. Most regions' economies are doing reasonably well. The World Economic Forum is calling for a worldwide economic growth rate of 3.1% this year, in fact, before accelerating to a pace of 3.2% next year. The yield curve continues its trek back toward being un-inverted too; each day it makes this progress raises the odds of a so-called soft landing rather than a full-blown meltdown. That's bullish for most stocks, but it's particularly bullish for economically sensitive fintech names.Here's a closer look at three fintech stocks that could lead the group's bullish charge all the way through 2030. That's how long recently rekindled economic growth could last, presuming the world's banking and political leaders don't stand in the way.
