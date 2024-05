Prediction: These Could Be the Best-Performing Fintech Stocks Through 2030

Fintech stocks aren't exactly a new category of equities. Money-related companies (like banks and brokers) have embraced technology as a means of better serving their customers since the advent of the world wide web in 1989.The financial technology business is still rapidly evolving, and could look considerably different in five years.To this end, here's a rundown of the three fintech stocks that may well end up as the best performers through 2030. Each company is perfectly positioned to capitalize on an opportunity that's not only sizable, but underestimated as well.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel