Prediction: These Could Be the Best-Performing Fintech Stocks Through 2030

Most of the stock market headlines I've seen recently have to do with things like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) becoming the largest company in the United States or the S&P 500 reaching new record highs. But not all stocks are doing quite so well.This is especially true in the financial technology, or fintech industry, where many stocks have pulled back significantly from their highs reached during the days of zero-interest rate policy. And while some fintech stocks certainly have some big red flags for investors, here are three in particular that I think could deliver market-beating returns over the next several years.PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is down by about 80% from its 2021 peak, and it's easy to understand why. As the COVID-19 pandemic died down, member growth stalled, and the company's path to future-earnings growth was uncertain. However, the stock could be an excellent value for those who believe in the power of PayPal's ecosystem and in its new management team.