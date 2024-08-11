|
11.08.2024 14:31:00
Prediction: These Could Be the Best-Performing Fintech Stocks Through 2030
The financial technology, or fintech, industry has been on a wild ride over the past few years. Low interest rates helped spur new products and services from companies, but then the Federal Reserve's rapid interest rate hikes slowed fintech growth.However, a handful of companies have emerged stronger and are well on their way toward becoming potential winners for investors. Here are three fintech stocks that could perform well in the coming years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!