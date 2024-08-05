|
05.08.2024 12:55:00
Prediction: These Could Be the Best-Performing Growth Stocks Through 2030
When it comes to investing in the right companies for your portfolio, you need to ensure you select businesses that you understand and have the competitive advantages, financials, and leadership to drive lasting growth.If you're looking for growth stocks that have what it takes to perform well for investors not just now but over the next five years and beyond, there are multiple contenders to consider. Here are two that look like excellent additions to a long-term investor's portfolio.Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) isn't a household name like some other businesses in the healthcare industry, but it should be a strong contender for the long-term investor looking for a profitable company on a strong growth trajectory. For years, Vertex has been the leader in the cystic fibrosis therapeutics market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
