|
28.06.2024 11:50:00
Prediction: These Could Be the Best-Performing Healthcare Stocks Through 2030
Believe it or not, we're nearly halfway through this decade. The healthcare sector could be in store for monumental changes over the next few years.These changes should present great opportunities for investors to make money. But where should they put their money? I predict these could be the best-performing healthcare stocks through 2030 (listed by descending market cap).Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) already ranks among the biggest biopharmaceutical companies in the world. It has built a market cap of over $120 billion on the success of its cystic fibrosis (CF) franchise. But I think Vertex's growth prospects through the rest of the decade will come from non-CF therapies.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!