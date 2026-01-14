:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
14.01.2026 17:15:00
Prediction: These Could Be the Best-Performing Healthcare Stocks Through 2030
What makes a winning healthcare stock? One that is a leader in its industry and has proven its market strength and ability to generate growth over time. You'll find these players in various areas, from biotech to pharma and medical devices. These are stocks you'll want to add to your portfolio and hold onto for a number of years to benefit from their fantastic businesses.Now, my prediction is three in particular are poised to outperform over the next few years: These stocks could be the best-performing healthcare stocks through 2030. Let's get to know each of these exciting companies.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!