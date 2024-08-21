|
21.08.2024 14:45:00
Prediction: These Could Be the Best-Performing Value Stocks Through 2030
There's no denying growth stocks led the marketwide bullish charge over the past several years. But rightfully so. Interest rates were low, and the economy was persistently strong. It's an ideal setting for growth companies.There's also no denying things are different now. Interest rates are still near their multi-year highs reached late last year. And the economy is on wobbly footing. Inflation may be abating, but expensive consumer debt could prove to be a lingering overhang. It's an environment that favors value stocks over growth stocks, if only because the backdrop strongly disfavors growth.To this end, here's a closer look at three value stocks that could outperform most others between now and 2030. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!