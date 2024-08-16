|
16.08.2024 11:55:00
Prediction: These Could Be the Next Big Stock Positions That Warren Buffett Sells
Legendary investor Warren Buffett is known to take a long-term approach to investing. He's held some stocks in his portfolio at Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) for decades. Berkshire's oldest position is in The Coca-Cola Company, which Buffett initially started buying in 1988. However, the Oracle of Omaha has been in a selling mood lately. He recently cut the stake in his largest position, Apple, nearly in half. He has also been selling shares in what was previously his second-largest holding in Bank of America. Why Buffett has been selling is unknown, but he's raised a boatload of cash in the process. This could simply be a portfolio management decision, or possibly based on stock valuations. He also could be looking to make a big acquisition. While some have speculated that Buffett selling is a sign he is expecting an economic or market downturn, this would be a bit out of character for him, unless he also thought that valuations had just run way ahead of themselves.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
