Prediction: These Growth Stocks Will Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

Investing is a long-term game, and history offers plenty of evidence to support that. In a year like 2022, where major indexes like the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 are trading in a bear market, it's a good time for investors to calibrate their focus on a wider target. Looking to the end of the current decade might be a remedy for managing these short-term market jitters. Generally speaking, a longer time horizon offers the potential for greater returns. Social media giant Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) and semiconductor powerhouse Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) each have the potential to amass a $1 trillion market valuation by 2030. That means shares in each company would have to more than double in price between now and then.Meta and Nvidia are each facing unique business challenges that have been magnified by the broader tech sell-off, pushing their respective stocks down by over 56% since late 2021. But here's why they stand to reward long-term investors.Continue reading