Prediction: These Growth Stocks Will Be Worth $10 Billion by 2030

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market sell-off has knocked a lot of value off of many high-quality companies in 2022. The technology sector has been hit particularly hard, with the Nasdaq 100 index down 24% for the year, placing it in bear market territory.But the blueprint for navigating a volatile market includes taking a long-term focus, which can help to smooth out the noise. In fact, putting money to work right now could reap significant rewards by 2030 if investors stick with quality stocks.DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) and Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) are worth under $5 billion today but have the potential to climb to $10 billion by the end of this decade based on their unique business opportunities. Here's why. Continue reading