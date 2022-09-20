|
20.09.2022 14:15:00
Prediction: These Growth Stocks Will Be Worth $10 Billion by 2030
The stock market is having a bad year -- all investors know that. The technology sector has been hit particularly hard with some individual stocks shedding 90% of their value from their all-time highs. But let's hit pause on the last nine months and tune out the noise by looking at the long-term picture. History is proof that the broader markets always recover to new highs given enough time. Even the Global Financial Crisis of 2008 -- where two major banks collapsed -- is now just a blip on the chart of the benchmark S&P 500 index. And we all witnessed how quickly the stock market bounced back during the current once-in-a-century pandemic.Therefore, investors who are concerned about the recent downturn should select stocks with the potential to grow consistently over the long run. Here are three small tech stocks worth less than $10 billion now but could surpass that level (and then some) by the time 2030 comes around. Continue reading
