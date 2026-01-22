Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
22.01.2026 16:32:00
Prediction: These Mid-Cap AI Stocks Could Outperform the "Magnificent Seven" in 2026
It's no secret that the "Magnificent Seven" stocks have been the primary drivers of the S&P 500's stellar performance in recent years. In 2025, the Mag 7 delivered a 23% total return, following an incredible 64% gain in 2024 and a 37% rise in 2023.I'll spare you the math. This means that a $10,000 investment in the Magnificent Seven at the start of 2023 would be worth about $27,700 in January 2026. And it's fair to say that the boom in artificial intelligence (AI) investment has been the driving force behind this exceptional performance.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
