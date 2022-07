Prediction: These Tiny Growth Stocks Could Be Worth $5 Billion by 2030

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A bear market occurs when the price of an asset or index falls by 20% (or more) from its all-time high. In the stock market's case, this occurs every 3.6 years on average. In 2022, both the benchmark S&P 500 index and the technology-centric Nasdaq 100 index have crossed the bear-market threshold. The selling has been broad and relentless, especially for tech stocks, many of which have lost more than 50% of their value. But for long-term investors, that has created some interesting opportunities.These three companies are currently worth between $900 million and $2 billion, but they each have the potential to amass valuations of $5 billion by 2030. That opens the door to a significant amount of upside for investors. Here's why.Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is an artificial intelligence company that is changing the way banks assess potential borrowers. It says its algorithm can deliver loan decisions faster and more accurately than traditional methods of assessment, which have historically relied on Fair Isaac's FICO credit scoring system.Continue reading