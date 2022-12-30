Prediction: These Will Be 2 of the Best Stocks to Buy in 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

To determine which stocks might be the best performers in 2023, it's important to assess how the broader economic environment might look. Right now, it's plagued by soaring inflation, which hit a 40-year high in the U.S. back in June, and rising interest rates, which are placing further pressure on household finances.As a result, companies that generate most of their revenue from consumers have seen their stock prices plummet over the past year. But the stock market is forward-looking, and that red-hot June inflation result might have been the peak because it has fallen every month since. If that trend continues, consumer spending might pick up in 2023, which could inject life back into stocks like Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) and Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP). Continue reading